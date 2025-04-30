Roosterbio Announces Collaboration With Thermo Fisher Scientific To Advance Cell And Exosome Therapy Manufacturing

FREDERICK, Md., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoosterBio, Inc., a leading supplier of adult human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs), highly engineered media, and bioprocess development services, today announced a new collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science. This collaboration aims to accelerate the availability of new, potentially life-saving cell and exosome therapies that have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of degenerative disease.

Uniting RoosterBio's extensive portfolio of hMSC-based products and processes with Thermo Fisher's advanced therapy GMP contract manufacturing capabilities, customers can access a new comprehensive solution for the development and manufacturing of hMSC and exosome therapeutics. Specifically, biopharmaceutical companies will utilize RoosterBio's expertise in hMSC and exosome products, processes, and analytics along with Thermo Fisher's leading GMP manufacturing capabilities to accelerate their timelines for production of clinical trial materials. Manufacturing services provided by Thermo Fisher will include upstream expansion of hMSCs, downstream purification of MSCs and MSCderived exosomes, and drug product manufacturing.

"Thermo Fisher has an exceptional track record of success in the manufacture of clinical and commercial cell and gene therapies and a well-established global network to meet the needs of our customers," said Tim Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of RoosterBio. "Biopharmaceutical companies striving to develop engineered cell and exosome therapies require proven, flexible technologies paired with reliable and scalable manufacturing capabilities. Through this collaboration, we will deliver that comprehensive solution to our customers, and I am delighted to work with Thermo Fisher to translate our MSC and exosome technologies into advanced therapy products for patients around the world."

"Our collaboration with RoosterBio reflects our shared commitment to helping lifechanging therapies reach patients in need, in the safest, fastest and most effective way possible," said Ben Castro, Vice President and General Manager, Large Molecule, pharma services, Thermo Fisher. "We're excited to work with the team to expand our Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services and support our biotechnology partners through the research and optimization, process development and manufacturing of critical treatments."

Consistent with global best practices, RoosterBio prioritizes the safety and efficacy of its products through robust bioethical standards, including hMSCs being sourced under stringent guidelines, manufactured using highly standardized processes, and supported by first-in-class characterization.

About RoosterBio

RoosterBio accelerates human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development to fuel the rapid implementation of scalable advanced therapies. Our high-quality hMSCs, bioprocess media, genetic engineering tools, and EV production solutions are paired with expert bioprocessing knowledge to progress therapeutic developers from concept to first-in-human testing and commercial manufacturing at reduced cost and increased productivity. With optimized, scalable processes, Type II Master Files, and cGMP products, we have enabled therapeutic programs to traverse their path to clinical translation in under one year. RoosterBio is driven by clients' success and creating a world where safe and effective regenerative medicines are rapidly developed and widely available on a global scale. For more information, please visit

SOURCE RoosterBio, Inc.

