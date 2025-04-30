Sweet Valley Ranch Launches 'Farmhouse Retreats' - Overnight Stays Rooted In Southern Charm, Family, And Farm Life

Fred and Anita Surgeon, owners of Sweet Valley Ranch, pause outside one of the guest cabins - where family, nature, and Southern hospitality come together.

Queen's Landing Cabin, built from wood milled on-site, stands as a tribute to family, faith, and lasting legacy.

The handcrafted interior of Queen's Landing Cabin showcases wood milled on-site and the rustic charm of farm living.

Guests can now book overnight stays at Sweet Valley Ranch, including a log cabin built from trees harvested on the farm and other family-style retreats.

- Fred SurgeonFAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Valley Ranch , a 300-acre agritourism destination in Fayetteville, North Carolina, is proud to announce the launch of Sweet Valley Ranch Farmhouse Retreats . This unique lodging experience allows guests to stay on a working farm surrounded by animals, natural beauty, and family heritage.At the heart of the retreat experience is the Queen's Landing Log Cabin, built from wood milled directly on the property.“Back in 2017, we had the land thinned out by a logging company. What was left behind was a pile of smaller trees that no one else wanted,” said Fred Surgeon, Founder and CEO of Sweet Valley Ranch.“I decided to invest in a sawmill, and we used that very wood to build something meaningful. The cabin sits on 25 acres and is named in honor of my wife Anita - my 'Queen' - who has stood beside me through every part of this journey.”In addition to the Queen's Landing Cabin, the Farmhouse Retreats collection includes a cozy Tiny House, a fully furnished luxury RV, and several guest houses that were originally built for visiting family and close friends. As interest in the farm continued to grow, Fred and Anita saw an opportunity to open up these private spaces for others to enjoy.“We never imagined opening them up to the public,” said Anita Surgeon, Co-Founder of Sweet Valley Ranch.“But over time, more and more people would ask, 'How can we stay here?' We realized that by sharing these spaces, we were also sharing a piece of our family's story - and creating new memories for others.”Guests staying at Sweet Valley Ranch Farmhouse Retreats can wake up to the sound of roosters crowing, greet Tiny, the farm's beloved 2,500-pound Brahma bull, or meet exotic animals like Abdul the camel. Golf cart and ATV rentals are available for guests who want to explore the property at their own pace. All accommodations are nestled within working areas of the farm, offering an immersive, one-of-a-kind stay.The Farmhouse Retreats project was made possible, in part, thanks to the support of Lumbee Guaranty Bank , a long-time financial partner of the Surgeons.“Lumbee Guaranty Bank believed in our vision when it was still just an idea,” said Fred Surgeon.“They've stood with us every step of the way - not just on this project, but on nearly every major expansion we've made. Their partnership has been a key part of Sweet Valley Ranch's growth.”As the Ranch prepares for its busy summer season with events like Dinosaur World and Hills & Thrills ATV Adventures, the launch of Farmhouse Retreats adds another dimension to the Sweet Valley Ranch experience.“This is more than just a place to sleep - it's a place to connect,” Fred added.“We want families to experience what it feels like to unplug, slow down, and enjoy the beauty of farm life. Farmhouse Retreats lets you do that in comfort, while still being right in the middle of the action.”Sweet Valley Ranch Farmhouse Retreats is now accepting bookings, with limited availability for summer weekends. For more information, visit or follow @SweetValleyRanchNC on Facebook and Instagram.

Introducing Sweet Valley Ranch Farmhouse Retreats | Stay Where the Adventure Begins

