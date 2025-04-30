Consolidated Credit Celebrates Community Partners During 11Th Annual Financial Literacy Month Breakfast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event featured Florida State Senator Rosalind Osgood as keynote speaker. Drawing on her deep experience as an advocate for education and community empowerment, Senator Osgood emphasized that financial literacy is foundational to breaking cycles of poverty and building stronger, more resilient communities.

"When we teach financial literacy, we teach hope, independence, and power," Senator Osgood said. "Every investment we make in educating young people pays dividends for generations to come."

Gary Herman , President of Consolidated Credit, echoed those sentiments, calling the event more than a celebration-it's a call to action. "Financial literacy is a cornerstone of a strong community. Our annual breakfast is an opportunity to recognize the power of education and collaboration in changing lives. We're proud to stand alongside our partners and community leaders who are making a real difference every day."

The breakfast also celebrated the essential contributions of Consolidated Credit's community partners, including Wells Fargo , Truist Bank , City National Bank , Valley Bank , Third Federal Savings and Loan , Comerica , Bank of America , and the United Way of Broward County . Their collective efforts help individuals and families achieve financial stability and independence.

"Our community partners are the heartbeat of everything we do," said Sandra Tobon , Director of Housing Counseling and Community Outreach at Consolidated Credit. "Their support extends far beyond funding-they bring knowledge, compassion, and real-world solutions to the people we serve. Together, we're building stronger, more financially resilient communities, one partnership at a time."

This year's celebration held special significance as Consolidated Credit honored the legacy of their late colleague and tireless financial literacy advocate, Barry Rothman. Seniors from Hallandale Magnet High School completed a financial literacy series covering critical skills like budgeting, saving, and understanding credit. As part of their participation, students answered the prompt: "What is the role of financial literacy in success?"

From those submissions, two outstanding students were awarded the inaugural Barry Rothman Financial Education Scholarship, each receiving $2,000 to support their educational journey, The scholarships were generously funded by of Third Federal Savings and Loan and City National Bank.

"Barry Rothman was a fierce advocate for financial education, and this scholarship ensures his legacy continues to inspire the next generation," said April Lewis-Parks , Director of Financial Education at Consolidated Credit. "These two students demonstrated a commitment to financial growth and community impact-values Barry lived by. We're honored to support their futures and keep his passion alive through this program."

Consolidated Credit invites individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders committed to financial empowerment to join in their mission. By working together, we can pave the way for a more secure financial future for everyone in our communities.

About Consolidated Credit

Consolidated Credit is one of the nation's largest financial education and counseling organizations, with over 30 years of experience helping individuals and families overcome debt, build financial resilience, and achieve long-term stability.

