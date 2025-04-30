DUBAI SOUTH RECORDS 15% GROWTH IN BUSINESS AVIATION MOVEMENTS IN Q1 2025

5,275 movements recorded in the first quarter of 2025

Dubai, UAE,April 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai South dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry continues to record outstanding growth in business aviation movements, with 5,275 movements achieved in Q1 2025, marking a 15% increase over the same period in 2024. This milestone underscores the rapid evolution of the business aviation ecosystem and further cements Al Maktoum International Airport's position as the leading hub for international business aviation in the region.

In his comments, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said:“Demand for business aviation has been steadily rising year after year, driven by Dubai's compelling value proposition in both the business and tourism sectors. At MBRAH, we are committed to further contributing to this growth through the unique ecosystem we offer for private jet owners and high-net-worth individuals flying via our state-of-the-art VIP Terminal. We will continue to uphold our mandate of positioning Dubai as a global capital of aviation, in alignment with the government's vision.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world's leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers and training and education campuses.