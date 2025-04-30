Keybank Heritage Center Opens To Celebrate Bank's Bicentennial And Commitment To Communities It Serves

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The opening of the KeyBank Heritage Center is a centerpiece of our bicentennial celebration. It is a visual representation of our cherished and storied history, and commitment to our clients and the communities we call home," said Gorman. "We invite everyone to come explore the KeyBank Heritage Center and see that yesterday, today, and tomorrow, KeyBank will be here to help our clients, our colleagues, and our communities thrive."

Located in KeyBank's Public Square branch at its headquarters in Key Tower, the state-of-the-art museum houses interactive exhibits featuring artifacts and visual displays dating back to its founding in 1825 in Albany, New York. The center highlights KeyBank's storied, 200-year history and countless contributions to the communities it proudly serves across the country.

The KeyBank Heritage Center will be open during branch hours and our teammates, clients and the public are welcome to visit. It will remain open after 2025 and is intended to be a permanent tribute to Key's legacy.

"Ohio is proud to be the home of outstanding financial institutions like KeyBank, which help make our residents' business and personal dreams come true every day," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We congratulate KeyBank representatives on the company's 200th anniversary and wish them every future success as they continue to do business within the state."

"For 200 years, KeyBank has been a true partner in building a stronger Cuyahoga County and Northeast Ohio region," said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. "Through investments, loans, and community service, KeyBank has contributed to the growth of our families, businesses, and neighborhoods. We are proud to celebrate this milestone and grateful for KeyBank's ongoing commitment to the success of our community."

"KeyBank's 200th is a remarkable milestone that highlights its unwavering commitment to communities like Cleveland," said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. "From fueling economic growth to supporting housing and education initiatives, KeyBank continues to be a trusted partner in building a brighter future for all. Congratulations on two centuries of making a difference-and here's to many more years of impact and success!"

Mayor Bibb recently issued a proclamation declaring April 12, 2025, Key's birthday, as "KeyBank Heritage Day" in Cleveland.

"For more than a century, KeyBank's exceptional stewardship and enduring partnership have been central to advancing our mission," said Cleveland Foundation President and CEO Lillian Kuri. "As the largest trustee bank of the world's first community foundation, KeyBank plays a pivotal role in managing our financial resources and partnering with us to make game-changing investments in our region –– bettering the lives of Clevelanders and setting a national standard for community philanthropy."

The KeyBank Heritage Center in Cleveland complements the digital KeyBank Heritage Center that was unveiled in January . The site gives visitors an interactive look at KeyBank's two centuries of history, highlighting important milestones and events that have shaped the bank from its founding in 1825 to its presence today, as one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies.

Additional details about KeyBank's Bicentennial Celebration will be released throughout the year. With 17,000 teammates, millions of clients, and a presence spanning from Maine to Alaska, KeyBank is positioned to serve its clients and communities for generations to come.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank