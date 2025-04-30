UNION: The West's New Arsenal Of National Security Lethality--The World's Newest Manufacturing Superpower

The World's Newest Manufacturing Superpower

Today, UNION announced the close of an oversubscribed $50 million Seed round of financing led by Bravo Victor Venture Capital (BVVC) , a national security-focused venture firm with deep ties to Special Operations and Intelligence Communities, alongside their strategic co-lead and first customer, Regulus , a boutique defense prime focused on securing global supply chains and logistics.

Additional participation came from a coalition determined to restore America's industrial might, including Silent Ventures , Decisive Point, Vanderbilt University , RKKVC , IronGate , and several prominent family offices committed to reindustrializing the American manufacturing sector.

At a moment when adversaries expand their arsenals daily and America's energetics enterprise has fallen dangerously behind, UNION exists to reforge the West's backbone: a stockpile of American super-factories designed to win wars without firing a shot .

This sector has been in elegant decay, plagued by a lack of innovation and sophistication, dominated by outdated technologies and entrenched legacy players who have failed to adapt, eroding their credibility and trust currency with Americans and our allies around the globe.

UNION's Factories-as-a-StockpileTM model represents a new doctrine for national security manufacturing. Alongside former Tesla and Anduril engineers, the UNION team has fused software-driven autonomous robotics with precision manufacturing and continuous improvement practices.

Their initial focus will be on munitions production - restoring America's ability to scale capacity on demand and secure sovereign supply chains .

"UNION factories are the new arsenal of deterrence for America. Our factories are smarter and faster–our supply chains resilient," said Will Somerindyke, Co-Founder and CEO of UNION. "We have designed factories that are software-driven, where each component of every line will speak to each other as a neural network and leverage reinforcement learning. Our factories will talk to each other, and eventually, build themselves, anywhere on this planet or any other. With this Tesla-inspired manufacturing capacity applied to munitions as our first SKU, we will quickly become the most lethal national security resource available to the USG or allies- not just factories, but strength. Not just munitions, but deterrence. Not just deterrence, but peace."

Since forming in Q4 2024, UNION has moved with deliberate speed, achieving key milestones:



Avoided Long Lead Times: Pre-ordered heavy manufacturing machinery in Q1 2024, months ahead of formation.



Deployed Three Breakthrough Technologies: Developed FactionTM (Factory Operating System), FabricTM (SCADA, reimagined for secure, autonomous manufacturing), and FactorialTM (Factory Site Intelligence Engine)



Factory Development: Initiated engineering of the first production line for high-demand munitions SKUs, including 155mm–107 , 795 , and 120mm metal components.



Forged Strategic Partnerships: Secured strategic partnership agreements and LOIs with NATO and non-NATO U.S. Allies to support allied defense restockpiling efforts.



Campus Buildout: Launched development of Factory-1, Line-1 (F1, L1) in Dallas, TX - purpose-built for continuous improvement and software-driven manufacturing operations.



Elite Engineering Team: Onboarded top-tier talent from Tesla , Anduril , and General Dynamics across engineering, robotics, artillery, and other manufacturing disciplines.



Secured Sovereign Supply Chains: Established near-peer-proof sourcing pipelines for critical materials to reinforce factory operations and scalability.

Veteran-Led: Built a leadership core composed of U.S. Navy (NSW, Nuclear), Marine Corps, and Army veterans , including U.S. Marine, Co-Founder Jon Reiland , UNION's first employee.

The company's first factory, initial line, and first suite of SKUs - including 155mm–107, 795 variants, and 120mm munitions - are now underway, representing a self-reinforcing arsenal capable of scaling rapidly to meet current stockpile demands and future deterrence needs.

"America should never encounter a fair fight. We have this decade to win the next century of deterrence - we must forge steel in America once again," said Joe Musselman, Co-Founder and Chairman of UNION, and Managing Partner of BVVC. "Victory in the next 100 years will belong to a new generation of leadership - gritty engineers, builders, and doers, the patriotic founders, who focus on the problem sets that manufacture in the physical world, providing peace through strength. The safety of Americans will be won by production, not false promises or panel discussions. UNION will lead the way."

As adversaries race to outbuild and outrange the United States and its allies, UNION stands as a declaration: America will not be outbuilt. America will not be outmatched. America will be a titan again.

About UNION Technologies

UNION Technologies is reindustrializing America's defense manufacturing base with a next-generation software-driven Factories-as-a-StockpileTM model, integrating advanced robotics and continuous improvement manufacturing into sovereign factory systems at scale. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, UNION is dedicated to restoring America's industrial strength and guaranteeing deterrence for the century ahead.

