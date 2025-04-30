Tony Blair Opposes Phasing Out Fossil Fuels. These Academics Disagree

MENAFN - The Conversation) Rapidly phasing out fossil fuels and limiting energy consumption to tackle climate change is “a strategy doomed to fail” according to former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

In the foreword of a new report , Blair urges governments to rethink their approach to reaching net zero emissions.

Instead of policies that are seen by people as involving“financial sacrifices”, he says world leaders should deploy carbon capture and storage, including technological and nature-based approaches, to meet the rising demand for fossil fuels.

But speak to many academic experts on climate change and they will tell a very different story: that there is no strategy for addressing climate change that does not involve ending, or at least massively reducing, fossil fuel combustion.

This roundup of The Conversation's climate coverage comes from our award-winning weekly climate action newsletter . Every Wednesday, The Conversation's environment editor writes Imagine, a short email that goes a little deeper into just one climate issue. Join the 45,000+ readers who've subscribed.

A fossil fuel phase-out is 'essential'

“There is a wealth of scientific evidence demonstrating that a fossil fuel phase-out will be essential for reining in the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change,” says Steve Pye, an associate professor of energy at UCL.

Read more: COP28 president is wrong – science clearly shows fossil fuels must go (and fast)

“I know because I have published some of it.”

Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, agrees.

“Rapidly reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, and not issuing new licenses to extract oil and gas, is the most effective way of minimising future climate-related disruptions,” he says.

Read more: Science shows the severe climate consequences of new fossil fuel extraction

“The sooner those with the power to shape our future recognise this, the better.”

Fossil fuels are responsible for 90% of the carbon dioxide heating the climate. The amount burned annually is still rising, and so is the rate at which the world is getting hotter. Scientists now fear we are approaching irreversible tipping points in the climate system , hence their support for an urgent replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy.

Read more: Climate tipping points are nearer than you think – our new report warns of catastrophic risk

Blair is confident that an emergency response on this scale can be avoided by absorbing CO2 immediately after burning fossil fuels, from the smokestacks where the greenhouse gas is concentrated.

Not all of the emissions responsible for climate change would be prevented. UCL earth system scientist Mark Maslin says that natural gas, which would linger as an energy source thanks to carbon capture, still leaks from pipelines and storage vessels upstream of power plants.

Read more: The UK's £22 billion bet on carbon capture will lock in fossil fuels for decades

Commercial applications of the technology also have a poor track record. Just two large-scale coal-fired power plants are operating with CCS worldwide – one in the US and one in Canada.

“Both have experienced consistent underperformance, recurring technical issues and ballooning costs,” Maslin says.

CCS is no alternative to turning off the fossil fuel taps. Pan Demin/Shutterstock

Blair might baulk at what he perceives to be the expense of ditching fossil fuels. But economic modelling led by Oxford University's Andrea Bacilieri suggests his concern is misplaced. A rapid phase-out of fossil fuels could save US$30 trillion (US$1 trillion a year) by 2050 she concludes, compared with allowing power plants and factories to keep burning them with CCS.

Developing CCS will be necessary to help manage an orderly transition from fossil fuels according to Myles Allen, a professor of geosystem science at Oxford University. But it is not a substitute for undergoing that transition, he says.

Read more: Getting carbon capture right will be hard – but that doesn't make it optional

“Above all, we need to make sure the availability of CCS does not encourage yet more CO2 production.”

Keeping the public on board

Is Blair right to fret about a public backlash to lower energy use? Academics suggest multiple reasons to think otherwise if the alternative is prolonging the use of fossil fuels.

Read more: Should you get a heat pump? Here's how they compare to a gas boiler

Replacing a gas boiler with a heat pump that runs on electricity, for example, can lower a household's energy consumption without a deliberate effort. That's because renewable appliances convert power to heat more efficiently (how much depends on how well insulated the home is ).

Read more: Heat pumps without home insulation could raise bills and energy demand – here's what the government can do

In fact, it's dependence on fossil fuel that is preventing many households from making this switch. The high wholesale price of gas determines the cost of electricity for UK consumers.

Read more: How gas keeps the UK's electricity bills so high – despite lots of cheap wind power

And surveys repeatedly show that support for net zero policies is broad and deep in the UK – including those that would involve lifestyle changes say Lorraine Whitmarsh (University of Bath), Caroline Verfuerth and Steve Westlake (both Cardiff University), who research public behaviour and climate change.

Read more: Net zero: direct costs of climate policies aren't a major barrier to public support, research reveals

“Crucially, the public wants and needs the government to show clear and consistent leadership on climate change,” they say.

Meanwhile, what can corrode public acceptance of sacrifices is the high-consuming behaviour of a minority (think pop stars in rockets , as Westlake recently argued). And, arguably, the statements of powerful people like Blair.

Read more: Why Katy Perry's celebrity spaceflight blazed a trail for climate breakdown

New research even suggests the politics that Blair and many others like him favour might also play a role here. Felix Schulz (Lund University) and Christian Bretter (The University of Queensland) are social scientists who study how ideology affects personal views on climate policy .

They identified respondents in six countries (the UK, US, Germany, Brazil, South Africa and China) who shared Blair's neoliberal worldview, which the pair define as a belief that individuals are primarily responsible for their own fortune, and need to take care of themselves – as well as an abiding faith in the free market.

Read more: People with neoliberal views are less likely to support climate-friendly policies – new research

“We observed a strong link between a neoliberal worldview and lack of support for the climate policies in our study,” they say.

Schulz and Bretter urge us to consider how someone's ideology ultimately shapes their understanding of the problem and its solutions as well.