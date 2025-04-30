Russian Forces Fire 25 Grad Rockets At Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked the frontline town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region using Grad multiple rocket launchers.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russians are targeting frontline areas. In the Huliaipole community, over 25 strikes were recorded following a Grad attack," he said.

Enemy pushing toward border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk regions – Voloshyn

According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported.