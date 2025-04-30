Russian Forces Fire 25 Grad Rockets At Huliaipole
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians are targeting frontline areas. In the Huliaipole community, over 25 strikes were recorded following a Grad attack," he said.Read also: Enemy pushing toward border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk regions – Voloshyn
According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported.
