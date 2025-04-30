Tokyo Stocks Extend Gains Over Trade Optimism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tokyo: Tokyo stocks extended rises on Wednesday as investor sentiment was buoyed after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to relax some of his 25-percent tariffs on automobiles and auto parts.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 36,045.38, up 205.39 points, or 0.57 percent from the previous trading day.

Although uncertainty surrounding US-Japan trade talks scheduled for May 1 initially caused the Nikkei to dip, the downturn was limited, and the index expanded gains toward the close, driven by futures-led buying.

Expectations of a more moderate U.S. stance on tariffs helped ease excessive risk aversion.

Domestically, the ongoing earnings season spurred active stock picking. TDK shares surged on strong earnings, while Oriental Land Co. and Kikkoman declined after their reports.

The broader TOPIX rose for a sixth straight day, closing up 16.68 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,667.29.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 923 advanced, 650 declined, and 62 were unchanged.