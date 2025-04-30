Nigeria's National Oil Firm Fires Top Officials In Major Shakeup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Abuja: Nigeria's national oil company has sacked the managing directors in charge of the country's three state-owned refineries in a major shakeup, local media reported Wednesday.

More than 200 workers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were affected in the broader organizational shakeup, including management staff with less than a year to retirement who were directed to proceed on exit, Premiumtimesng, a local news portal, reported, citing sources familiar with the development.

Media reports identified the heads of the petrochemical refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, both in the country's oil-rich region, and the petrochemical refinery in the northern state of Kaduna as among officials asked to leave the company.

In early April, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPCL, including former Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, who had been in charge since 2019, and board chairman Pius Akinyelure.

Tinubu took the step to bring in "more capable hands that can give a new direction," local media outlets reported, quoting presidential sources.