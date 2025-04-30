Amman Hosts Regional Forum On Sustainable, Inclusive Employment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The European Commission and the Union for the Mediterranean, in partnership with the Business Development Centre (BDC), launched the“Green Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Sustainable and Inclusive Employment” forum in Amman on Wednesday.

The event brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and development practitioners to explore how green enterprise can drive inclusive economic growth across the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Labour Minister Khaled Bakkar, EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, and several members of the diplomatic corps attended the forum, which focused on scaling green business models, building resilient labour markets, and advancing environmental innovation.

Speakers emphasised the need for stronger alignment between public policy and private sector initiatives to unlock the potential of the green economy, particularly in the areas of job creation, skills development, and digital transformation.

“The shift to a green economy is not a luxury, it's a strategic necessity,” said Bakkar.“It opens new opportunities for investment in clean energy, recycling and climate tech, while offering a path to improved livelihoods and more resilient communities.”

He underscored the importance of coordinated action across government, business, and civil society, stressing that green entrepreneurship must be treated as a key component of economic modernisation rather than a peripheral concern.

Chatzisavas reiterated the EU's commitment to the region, highlighting that green and inclusive growth will be central to the forthcoming EU-Mediterranean partnership framework.

“This is about moving from vision to implementation,” he said.“We need policy coherence and private sector engagement to turn green opportunities into real jobs.”

BDC founder and former labour minister Nayef Stetieh described the forum as a platform for action-oriented dialogue. He called for enhanced support systems to empower youth and women to take leadership roles in green sectors.

“We must enable local talent not just to participate in the green economy, but to shape it,” he said.

Organisers said the forum serves as a lead-up to the upcoming Union for the Mediterranean Ministerial Conference on Employment and Labour, scheduled for later this year.

Outcomes from the event will help inform regional priorities and contribute to a shared roadmap for sustainable employment and green enterprise development.