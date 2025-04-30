Badminton: China Tops Group, Advancing To Sudirman Cup Knockouts

MENAFN - IANS) Xiamen (China), April 30 (IANS) Defending champion China handed Thailand a 4-1 defeat to surge to the top spot in Group A and make it to the knockout stages of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton competition here on Wednesday evening.

In mixed doubles, Feng Yanzhe and Wei Yaxin beat Teeraratsakul Pakkapon and Muenwong Phataimas 23-21, 21-11. Facing Thailand's Wangcharoen Kantaphon in the men's singles, Li Shifeng beat him 21-18, 17-21, 21-13 in an 85-minute thriller.

Women's singles world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi endured a grueling battle with Intanon Ratchanok. Wang dropped the first set 19 to 21 and recovered to clinch the second 21-13. However, Wang lost the decider 21-23, reports Xinhua.

"She played very aggressively today. I didn't do well in many details, which gave my opponent lots of opportunities and confidence. I hope my failure can be transformed into a valuable experience," said Wang.

In the men's doubles and women's doubles, China had comfortable wins, with Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang beating their opponents 21-14, 21-14, while Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning won 21-11, 21-8.

In Group B, four-time champion South Korea overcame another men's singles stumble to defeat Chinese Taipei 4-1, ranking first in the group.

The quarterfinal lineup for the Sudirman Cup was confirmed a round early after the second round of group matches concluded here on Tuesday. Japan, Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia secured their spots with two consecutive wins. They join China, Thailand, South Korea and Chinese Taipei, who had already advanced the previous day. The eight teams will now compete in the final group matches to determine seeding for the knockout stage. Malaysia downed Australia 4-1 and will play Japan for the top spot in the group.

In Group C, Japan cruised past France 5-0. On her birthday, Chiharu Shida partnered with Arisa Igarashi to win the women's doubles match 2-0.

"I'm very happy to win with my partner today - victory is the best birthday gift," Shida said.