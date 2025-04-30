Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Closes First Tranche Of Private Placement To Fund U.S. Marketing Push

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of CA$105,000. The company issued 3 million units at CA$0.035 each, with each unit consisting of one common share and one full warrant exercisable at CA$0.05 for 24 months. No finders' fees were paid. Sekur plans to use the proceeds to support U.S. marketing efforts for its privacy communications solutions and for general working capital.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

