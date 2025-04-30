Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Acting Foreign Minister In Afghan Caretaker Government

2025-04-30 02:00:56
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Wednesday with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan HE Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to support education and health in Afghanistan and help the Afghan people achieve their aspirations for development.

