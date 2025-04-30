Carahsoft’S Partner Pavilion Showcases Cybersecurity, AI/ML And OSINT Solutions At SOF Week 2025 On May 5-8 In Tampa, FL
|
Flashpoint, Grist Mill Exchange,
Recorded Future and ShadowDragon
|
View Carahsoft's entire executive briefing schedule here.
ATTEND:
Monday-Thursday, May 5-8, 2025
Tampa Convention Center
333 S Franklin St.
Tampa, FL 33602
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 60 partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, OSINT, AI & Machine Learning and more solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #741 at the Tampa Convention Center (TCC) on floors 1 & 3 and at the extended exhibit at the JW Marriot (JWM). Connect with Carahsoft partners listed below throughout the show floor. View Carahsoft's partner's demo agenda here .
Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Participating in the Carahsoft Pavilion
Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Participating Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion
| AI & Machine Learning & Big Data
|
Throughout SOF Week, Carahsoft will host executive briefings featuring expert panels from Government, military, academia and industry, along with thought leadership discussions. Attendees may earn CPE credits for eligible sessions. View Carahsoft's executive briefing schedule here.
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft for its Networking Reception on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa, Florida. The reception is open to all attendees wearing a SOF Week badge, with exclusive early access from 6:00-6:30 p.m. for reception sponsors and Government guests.
The Florida Aquarium
701 Channelside Dr.
Tampa, FL 33602
Directions
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here . For more information on Carahsoft's involvement at the event, visit Carahsoft's SOF Week Website , or reach out to Josette Rios-Melean at 571-662-4847 or ... .
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment