Carahsoft’S Partner Pavilion Showcases Cybersecurity, AI/ML And OSINT Solutions At SOF Week 2025 On May 5-8 In Tampa, FL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 60 of its technology partners at Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2025. Hosted by The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (Global SOF), the event will take place on May 5-8, 2025, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL. The global gathering of special operators, industry leaders and strategic partners highlights cutting-edge capabilities that define today's special operations, fostering collaboration, innovation and excellence. LEARN: SOF Week 2025 spans 4 days offering keynote sessions, breakout tracks, industry tracks, general sessions, ticketed sessions and more. Throughout SOF Week, Carahsoft will host executive briefings in Meeting Room 306 at the Tampa Convention Center, featuring expert panels from Government, military, academia and industry, along with thought leadership discussions. Attendees may earn CPE credits for eligible sessions. Carahsoft partners hosting briefings:



Armis

Circle Protocol

Kong

NetApp

Nutanix OSINT Panel Featuring: Babel Street,

Flashpoint, Grist Mill Exchange,

Recorded Future and ShadowDragon

Red Hat

Rubrik

Seerist

SolarWinds

SpyCloud

Terrogence VMray

View Carahsoft's entire executive briefing schedule here.

ATTEND:

Monday-Thursday, May 5-8, 2025

Tampa Convention Center

333 S Franklin St.

Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 60 partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, OSINT, AI & Machine Learning and more solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #741 at the Tampa Convention Center (TCC) on floors 1 & 3 and at the extended exhibit at the JW Marriot (JWM). Connect with Carahsoft partners listed below throughout the show floor. View Carahsoft's partner's demo agenda here .

Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Participating in the Carahsoft Pavilion

Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Participating Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion

AI & Machine Learning & Big Data

Appian (#3204)

Arctera (#4921)

Arista Networks (#3403)

Babel Street (#3117)

Carahsoft's AI & ML Vertical Booth (#4820)

Certus Core (#4812)

ClearanceJobs (#4922)

Cloudera (#4723)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Dynatrace (#3312)

EdgeRunner (#3306)

Elastic (#4920)

Govini (#3311)

Grammarly (#4919)

HPE (#4916/4914)

Kharon (#4615)

Latent AI (#3802)

Owl Cyber Defense (#3309)

Percipient.ai (#3007)

Primer (#739)

Pryon (#3214)

Red Hat (#4811)

Scale AI (#308)

ServiceNow (#4817/4815)

Splunk (#3114)

TRM Labs (#3405)

UiPath (#3404)

Unstructured (#3416) Zignal Labs (#337) OSINT



Anomaly Six (#4913)

Owl Cyber Defense (#3309)

Palo Alto (#3315)

Project Hosts (#3313)

Quantum (#4923)

Recorded Future (#4712)

Rubrik (#3213)

SailPoint (#3300)

Shift5 (#1810)

Sonatype (#4821)

Tanium (#3305)

UberEther (#3400)

Yubico (#3210)

Zignal Labs (#337) Zscaler (#3301) Zero Trust



Armis (#4823)

Axonius (#3216)

Cohesity (#316)

F5 (#3310)

Forescout (#3414)

Fortinet Federal (#4721)

Palo Alto (#3315)

Rubrik (#3213)

SailPoint (#3300)

Splunk (#3114)

Tanium (#3305)

Two Six Technologies (#MP 1) Zscaler (#3301) MultiCloud and Cloud Computing



Carahsoft OSINT Booth (#4818)

Cellebrite (#4403)

District 4 Labs (#4719)

EarlyBirds (#721)

Kharon (#4615)

Orbis (#3402)

PenLink (#4911)

Primer (#739)

Quantifind (#4716)

Recorded Future (#4712)

ShadowDragon (#3410)

WireScreen (#4613) Zignal Labs (#337) Cybersecurity

Arista Networks (#3403)

Armis (#4823)

Axonius (#3216)

Babel Street (#3117)

Bastille (#3406)

BlueHalo (#621)

Carahsoft's Cyber Vertical Booth (#4822)

Censys (#3408)

Cohesity (#316)

Eclypsium (#4918)

Elastic (#4920)

F5 (#3310)

Flashpoint (#4607)

Forescout (#3414)

Fortinet Federal (#4721)

HashiCorp (#3412)

Magnet Forensics (#4418)

Orbis (#3402)

Censys (#3408)

Cloudera (#4723)

Cohesity (#316)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Elastic (#4920)

F5 (#3310)

HashiCorp (#3412)

Nutanix (#3207)

Nutanix (#4819) Oracle (#3317) DevSecOps



Cloudera (#4723)

Dynatrace (#3312)

Elastic (#4920)

F5 (#3310)

HashiCorp (#3412)

Red Hat (#4811)

Second Front Systems (#1750) Sonatype (#4821) Geospatial & Drones



Anello Photonics (#2319)

Elastic (#4920)

Skydio (#512) Terra Pixel (#3307) Mobility & Telework

Bluescape (#3013) Dell Technologies (#705)

Throughout SOF Week, Carahsoft will host executive briefings featuring expert panels from Government, military, academia and industry, along with thought leadership discussions. Attendees may earn CPE credits for eligible sessions. View Carahsoft's executive briefing schedule here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft for its Networking Reception on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa, Florida. The reception is open to all attendees wearing a SOF Week badge, with exclusive early access from 6:00-6:30 p.m. for reception sponsors and Government guests.

The Florida Aquarium

701 Channelside Dr.

Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here . For more information on Carahsoft's involvement at the event, visit Carahsoft's SOF Week Website , or reach out to Josette Rios-Melean at 571-662-4847 or ... .

