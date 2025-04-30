HIP Video Promo Presents: Blacq Prodigal Releases Brand New Music Video 'For What You Have Done'

Blacq Prodigal Feat. Tiffany Andrews & The Unit team up on epic new hip hop track "For What You Have Done"

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multifaceted artist Blacq Prodigal was destined to create thoughtful, soul-stirring ballads and inspiring spiritual experiences. A native of Punta Gorda, Florida, he has been dually immersed in the Church and music all his life, providing him the ideal foundation to share the fulfillment of having a true connection with God through song. Though he once strayed from the Church, treading a dark path, his calling was too strong to ignore.

With a renewed spirit, Blacq Prodigal now welcomes listeners into the Church community with open arms. His unique ability to connect with those in the streets and the Church allows him to reach people where they are, urging all to move forward with faith at the center of their journey. As the leader and owner of a production enterprise, Church Boy Entertainment, he connects Churches and events with musicians, ensuring that praise and worship can happen anywhere. With his upcoming single,“Goodbye to the Game,” on the horizon, Blacq Prodigal's refreshingly authentic voice is set to embolden listeners everywhere.“I'm trying to be the bridge that brings people back to God,” he says.“If I can return, everyone can return.”

An unapologetic“love ballad to God,”“For What You Have Done” is the ultimate declaration of gratitude. Blacq Prodigal's introspective, heartfelt lyricism resonates deeply because he's lived through pain and strife. This track was first conceived over a decade ago while“behind the walls” in prison. Yet, his gratitude for God's guidance remains unwavering through every obstacle.“People want Him to do something for them,” explains Blacq Prodigal.“I'm thankful for everything he's done-good or bad.”

Sonically, he and“The Unit” harked back to his gospel roots in a“dream come true” collaboration with powerhouse gospel vocalist Tiffany Andrews. Her soaring vocals infuse the song with profound love and reverence for God, amplifying its celebratory spirit with a remarkable power sure to leave listeners in awe of her spiritual vibrations. As an artist dedicated to sharing messages from his relationship with God, this project not only reflects Blacq Prodigal's journey toward salvation but also inspires others to embark on their own. Leading by example, his praise knows no limits-expressed through the words truest to his heart:“I praise you, I thank you, I love you.”

Hoping to uncover hidden talent within artistic and spiritual communities across the country, Blacq Prodigal embraced an“out-of-the-box” approach. He and his team launched a contest to feature a mime or praise dance team in the“For What You Have Done” music video. The winner, Bryan Walker-a local teenager from Florida-rose to the occasion, delivering a breathtaking performance during a service at St. Mary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda. Walker's performance is truly phenomenal, with movement and expression alone, he captures the raw, passionate emotions of the track, leaving the room charged with palpable excitement and energy. This community-Blacq Prodigal's community-fully embraces this anthem of praise. Joined by Tiffany Andrews and the rest of the team, the moment becomes more than just a performance-it's a celebration of faith, talent, and purpose, honoring the blessed forces that make it all possible.

