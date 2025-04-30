Ukrainians Over 60 Could Be Allowed To Join Army

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A bill has been tabled in Ukraine's parliament that would allow contracted service by those who have reached the established age limit.

This was reported by MP Roman Kostenko , member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the author of the legislative initiative, Ukrinform saw.

"We are introducing contracts for persons aged 60+. Today, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 13229 that I initiated, giving citizens aged 60+ the right to voluntarily sign contracts for military service," he said.

According to the lawmaker, the bill is a response to the public opinion as "many motivated and experienced men seek to be of use in wartime but the current legislation limits them to this end."

Kostenko explained that the bill provides for the possibility of signing one-year contracts for persons aged 60+ amid martial law with the consent of unit commanders. However, for officers aged 60+, additional approval shall also be required from the General Staff.

"We must use the potential of everyone ready to fight for victory. I thank the 36 fellow deputies who backed the initiative, as well as the public, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and General Staff of for joining the effort to draft the bill," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 11, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for one-year contracts for volunteers aged 18 to 24, whose total annual income can reach UAH 2 million.