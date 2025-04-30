Chargel Energizes Athletes Coast-To-Coast Across Three Sampling Events This May

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On May 4, Chargel will return to the Hoag OC Marathon as it kicks off just south of Santa Barbara Drive in front of the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort and Spa. Runners will experience the beautiful coastal communities of Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Santa Ana throughout their 26.2-mile endeavors, crossing the finish line at the OC Fair and Event Center. Chargel will be present at the event and alongside the course sampling its fast-acting Gel Drinks to athletes and spectators alike.

As a part of National Tennis Month in May, Chargel is participating in the San Diego Tennis Fest by sampling its one-of-a-kind Gel Drinks at the Balboa Tennis Center on May 4. This free clinic takes place across 25 courts, with offerings for all difficulty levels. Players can fuel with Chargel as they improve on fundamental techniques, shot selection, and movement.

The APP takes a bite out of the Big Apple and returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the U.S. Open. The 2025 APP New York City Open occurs from May 20 - 25 and will be the APP Tour's second major tournament of the year with the USA Pickleball Golden Ticket. Delivering fast-acting energy, Chargel will be on-site providing samples to fuel players throughout the tournament.

"We're thrilled to be sampling Chargel across bi-coastal events, spanning three different sports. These occasions demonstrate Chargel's versatility as a fast-acting, delicious workout fuel," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're eager to return to our staple event, the Hoag OC Marathon, while introducing Chargel to sports enthusiasts in New York and California with samplings across pickleball and tennis, both endurance sports that are ideal for Chargel."

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] . For more information, please visit and follow Chargel's Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Chargel is a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching gel drink that provides fast-acting energy and essential B vitamins, perfect for sports, adventures, and active lifestyles. Its light, crushable texture is easy on the stomach, offering satisfaction without the heaviness. The resealable pouch with a built-in spout makes it fun to drink and convenient for on-the-go enjoyment, without needing to finish it all at once. Chargel is fun to drink and delights like a treat as it quickly dissolves in the mouth, offering a digestible alternative to messy energy bars, with zero caffeine-ideal for kids, families, and individuals needing a quick, refreshing pick-me-up. Chargel is plant-based, gluten-free, free of the top nine allergens, and is made with fruit juice and natural flavors, without any artificial sweeteners or flavor. Each serving delivers 20% daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and ChargelTM. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of ChargelTM introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations, A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Chargel