India Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violations Along Loc During Talks Via Hotline
According to defence sources, India issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging an immediate cessation of such hostile actions.Also Read | 'Won't strike first but...': Pakistan amid fears of 'military action' by India
Notably, the hotline conversation happened before Pakistan's information minister says that the country has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.
Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing across multiple sectors, including the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a swift and measured response from Indian forces.Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: CCS reviews overall security situation Pakistan Claims India will Attack them in Next 24-36 Hours
Pakistan has“credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military strikes in the next“24-36 hours,” the country's information minister said Wednesday as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors ramp up.
“Any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively,” Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X without elaborating on what intelligence Pakistan has.Also Read | Pakistan Army now violates ceasefire along international borders in J&K
Attaullah Tarar's comments come after India accused Pakistan of supporting militants behind an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists last week. Islamabad rejects the allegations.
Tarar said that India intends to use the attack as a "false pretext" for a strike and that "any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively".Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire
Pakistan has persistently violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, engaging in unprovoked small-arms firing across multiple sectors including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Poonch.Also Read | PM Modi gives armed forces 'complete operational freedom' after meet
These violations have continued for six consecutive nights as of late April 2025, marking a significant escalation in hostilities following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.
The Pakistan Army even extended its firing beyond the LoC to the International Border in the Pargwal sector of Jammu, an area traditionally regarded as sacrosanct and rarely subjected to such aggression.
Indian forces have responded swiftly and proportionately to these provocations, maintaining operational readiness while ensuring measured retaliation
