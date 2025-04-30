RED HOUSE TOOLS ANNOUNCES SALES PARTNERSHIP WITH SD STEVENSON FOR U.S. AND CANADIAN MARKETS

Red House Tools

EZ Wings Pro Plus Unit

EZ Wings Logo

Award Winning Red House Tools Launches North American Wholesale Program

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red House Tools, LLC (“Red House Tools” or“RHT”), the Loveland, Colorado-based cutting edge woodworking material support manufacturing company, announced today that it has entered into a strategic sales and representation agreement with SD Stevenson, LLC (“SDS”) to spearhead RHT's wholesale efforts in the United States and Canada. The agreement with SDS will bring RHT's innovative products like its award-winning, patent-pending EZ-WingsTM material support system and its recently-released ZD STOPTM zero deflection precision flip stop to woodworking and hardware stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.“We are excited to launch this sales initiative with Steve [Stevenson] and his team,” stated Red House Tools President, Ben Earnhart.“His knowledge, connections, and reputation in the industry provide RHT an incredible partnership for introducing us to the woodworking community in the United States and to our friends in the Great White North. Our products are like nothing else in the market, so we know that, with SDS's sales expertise and support, we are about to make believers in our array of products out of the large family of woodworkers, skilled tradespeople, and DIYers in the U.S. and Canada.”“When I was introduced to the Red House Tools team last year, I was incredibly impressed,” said Steve Stevenson, a veteran marketing strategist in the industry and head of SDS.“The EZ-Wings Miter Saw Station is one of the most creative and well-engineered products I've seen in years. What stood out most was the focus on safety-this is by far the safest wing extension system for one of the most dangerous tools in the shop. And the EZ-Wings are just the beginning. What Ben, Chief Engineer, Cal Sellens, and Brand Director, Aaron Massey, are developing out of their facility, I think, will change the woodworking industry and we are excited to be part of the movement.”SDS sales efforts will be spearheaded by Stevenson with support from Stevenson's son, Jeremy, who will direct the digital marketing strategy for wholesale partners, and David Logan, who will provide technical support and sales training. To learn more about how you can become a wholesale partner of Red House Tools, visit or contact Steve Stevenson at ....ABOUT RED HOUSE TOOLS:Red House Tools is a Loveland, Colorado-based manufacturer of innovative and safety-focused woodworking material support products like its patent-pending EZ-WingsTM support system, TintTraxTM, and the ZD STOPTM zero deflection precision flip stop. Red House Tools has been awarded Wood Magazine's 2024“Innovative Tool of the Year Award” for its EZ-WingsTM system, was a finalist for the 2023 AWFS Fair Visionary Award, and a 2024 winner of the Pro Tool Innovation Award from Pro Tool Reviews.The EZ-WingsTM material support system, Red House's flagship product, is a universally compatible, lightweight, aircraft-grade aluminum modular support system for miter and chop saws utilizing a proprietary tool-less mounting design mechanism making assembly quick and easy.Focused on safety, but designed for innovation, Red House Tools products make any workshop safer while providing both skilled tradespeople and woodworking hobbyists alike access to some of the most elegantly designed and cutting-edge products on the market. To learn more, visit .####SOURCE Red House Tools, LLCFor further information:Media InquiriesAaron Massey, Brand DirectorEmail: ...Investor InquiriesBen Earnhart, PresidentEmail: ...

Ben Earnhart

Red House Tools

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Best Portable Miter Saw Station on the Market | EZ-Wings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.