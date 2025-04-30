Death Toll In Wana Suicide Attack On Peace Committee Office Rises To 12
The blast, reportedly a suicide attack, took place inside the office during a jirga chaired by peace committee member Saifur Rehman. The powerful explosion destroyed the building, trapping several individuals under the rubble.
Initially, seven people were killed and over 25 were injured. Saif-ur-Rehman, who was critically injured, later died during treatment at the hospital. Police officials stated that 18 injured victims are still receiving treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana.
The targeted nature of the attack during a jirga has deepened concerns over the deteriorating security situation in South Waziristan, where peace committees have frequently come under threat.
