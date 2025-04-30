403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Koinbx Unveils High-Speed Trading Engine To Improve User Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India - KoinBX, a rapidly emerging international crypto exchange, announced the release of its new high-speed trading engine, a significant update designed to considerably improve user experience by offering quicker order execution, enhanced stability, and real-time responsiveness to traders globally.
The improved engine is made to address the increased need for powerful crypto trading infrastructure, with high-speed and accurate performance even when the market volatility is extreme. This newest feature supports KoinBX's ambition to be a world-leading crypto trading platform empowering new as well as seasoned traders with top-level tools.
Engineered for Performance
At the core of this update is a re-designed matching system that boosts the platform's order-processing capability by more than 300%. This translates to trades being executed virtually in real-time-enabling users to take full advantage of price movements in the high-speed crypto market.
Key features of the new trading engine are:
Sub-Millisecond Trade Execution
Users can place and execute orders at blinding speeds, enabling higher precision and efficiency.
Higher Throughput Capacity
The engine handles millions of transactions per second, guaranteeing seamless performance even at times of high trading volumes.
Instant Order Matching
The improved backend provides a real-time, automated order-matching mechanism that reduces slippage and maximizes user control.
Seamless Scalability
Built with future expansion in mind, the trading engine can scale automatically as the platform adds more users worldwide.
Enhancing the Trader Experience
Along with the speed upgrade, KoinBX has also revamped the overall trading interface to make it more intuitive. The updated UI now includes:
Real-Time Market Depth Visualization
Price & Volume Alerts that can be Customized
Technical Indicators with Advanced Charting Tools
Market Insights powered by AI for Smarter Decisions
These features enable traders with enhanced market awareness and data-driven decision-making, enabling them to implement strategies more efficiently.
Security & Stability at the Core
The upgrade engine functions within a secured infrastructure. Ongoing emphasis at KoinBX on platform stability allows users even with high loads to enjoy zero downtime and peak uptime reliability. Features enhancing the upgrade in security are:
Multi-Layered Encryption
AI-powered Real-Time Threat Monitoring
Cold Storage of Digital Assets
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for Every User
KoinBX is also compliant with global security standards and is certified to secure traders' funds and information at every stage.
Global Focus, Local Integration
In its international expansion, KoinBX continues to onboard customers from 50+ countries and allows multi-fiat deposits and withdrawals. The exchange's multi-language support and region-specific onboarding features aim to deliver a smooth experience for users across developed and emerging markets.
In accordance with this growth, the high-speed engine guarantees that all traders across the globe have the same high-performance experience, irrespective of location.
Get to Know Us
Founded in 2018, KoinBX is a Bangalore, India-based centralized crypto exchange that provides a secure and scalable platform for trading, buying, and selling digital assets. Focused on speed, security, and empowering users, KoinBX aims to make crypto trading easy for the global community.
Press Contact
Media Team, KoinBX
...
The improved engine is made to address the increased need for powerful crypto trading infrastructure, with high-speed and accurate performance even when the market volatility is extreme. This newest feature supports KoinBX's ambition to be a world-leading crypto trading platform empowering new as well as seasoned traders with top-level tools.
Engineered for Performance
At the core of this update is a re-designed matching system that boosts the platform's order-processing capability by more than 300%. This translates to trades being executed virtually in real-time-enabling users to take full advantage of price movements in the high-speed crypto market.
Key features of the new trading engine are:
Sub-Millisecond Trade Execution
Users can place and execute orders at blinding speeds, enabling higher precision and efficiency.
Higher Throughput Capacity
The engine handles millions of transactions per second, guaranteeing seamless performance even at times of high trading volumes.
Instant Order Matching
The improved backend provides a real-time, automated order-matching mechanism that reduces slippage and maximizes user control.
Seamless Scalability
Built with future expansion in mind, the trading engine can scale automatically as the platform adds more users worldwide.
Enhancing the Trader Experience
Along with the speed upgrade, KoinBX has also revamped the overall trading interface to make it more intuitive. The updated UI now includes:
Real-Time Market Depth Visualization
Price & Volume Alerts that can be Customized
Technical Indicators with Advanced Charting Tools
Market Insights powered by AI for Smarter Decisions
These features enable traders with enhanced market awareness and data-driven decision-making, enabling them to implement strategies more efficiently.
Security & Stability at the Core
The upgrade engine functions within a secured infrastructure. Ongoing emphasis at KoinBX on platform stability allows users even with high loads to enjoy zero downtime and peak uptime reliability. Features enhancing the upgrade in security are:
Multi-Layered Encryption
AI-powered Real-Time Threat Monitoring
Cold Storage of Digital Assets
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for Every User
KoinBX is also compliant with global security standards and is certified to secure traders' funds and information at every stage.
Global Focus, Local Integration
In its international expansion, KoinBX continues to onboard customers from 50+ countries and allows multi-fiat deposits and withdrawals. The exchange's multi-language support and region-specific onboarding features aim to deliver a smooth experience for users across developed and emerging markets.
In accordance with this growth, the high-speed engine guarantees that all traders across the globe have the same high-performance experience, irrespective of location.
Get to Know Us
Founded in 2018, KoinBX is a Bangalore, India-based centralized crypto exchange that provides a secure and scalable platform for trading, buying, and selling digital assets. Focused on speed, security, and empowering users, KoinBX aims to make crypto trading easy for the global community.
Press Contact
Media Team, KoinBX
...
Company :-KoinBX
User :- Jeni MagKB
Email :-...
Phone :-09585309627
Mobile:- 9500873398Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment