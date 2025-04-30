403
Endiya Partners And Pullela Gopichand Launch Game On! Sports-Led Wellbeing Movement For India's Startup Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India | 30 April 2025 – Endiya Partners, in collaboration with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, has announced Game On!, a first-of-its-kind sports tournament built to promote wellbeing, resilience, and leadership within India's startup ecosystem.
The tournament will debut in Bengaluru on 6–7 June 2025 and will feature Badminton, Table Tennis, and Box Cricket. With HSBC Bank as event partner, the initiative invites participation from early and growth-stage startups, as well as ecosystem enablers - acknowledging that everyone, from interns to investors, plays a crucial role in shaping the entrepreneurial journey.
Startups thrive on speed, resilience, and teamwork - and so does sport. Game On! offers founders, operators, and enablers a high-energy break from the grind, using sport to build trust, leadership, and camaraderie that translate far beyond the playing field.
"Sport is one of the best teachers of leadership. It builds not just physical endurance, but clarity, discipline, and emotional strength, qualities every member of the startup ecosystem needs," said Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for the India National Badminton team. "With Game On!, we want to create a space where the ecosystem can step back from the pressure, recharge, and sharpen the resilience and teamwork that drive success both on the court and in business."
"Startup teams operate under constant pressure with little room to pause," said Sateesh Andra, Managing Partner, Endiya Partners. "Game On! brings our ecosystem together not just to compete, but to connect on the court and beyond. Whether you're closing a deal or winning a match, success relies on rhythm, trust, and shared experience. This tournament is our opportunity to step back, gain clarity, and strengthen the bonds that drive us forward."
Game On! is also a reflection of a growing cultural shift where startups are recognising the value of investing in employee wellbeing as a necessity for sustained innovation and retention.
Endiya's ongoing commitment to the founders' and their teams' wellbeing underpins the initiative. By encouraging physical activity, peer bonding, and emotional reset, Game On! aims to embed sustainable habits into startup culture.
About Endiya Partners
Endiya Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on backing India's most promising product startups across Enterprise, Industrial Tech, and Healthcare. With deep domain expertise and extensive experience in entrepreneurship and operations, the Endiya team plays a crucial role in developing scalable businesses. Endiya is actively investing from its third fund.
