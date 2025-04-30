403
Iraq Court Again Delays Khor Abdullah Agreement Appeals To June 22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 30 (KUNA)-- Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, Wednesday , Looking into appeals submitted by Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani on Khor Abdullah agreement between Kuwait and Baghdad.
According to the court's hearing schedule, both session would be held on June 22, without pleading.
No statement was issued by the court explaining the reason behind the delay, as it's the second postponement in these cases.
It coincided with a protest by several lawmakers and citizens outsides the court building, urging the judge to dismiss appeals and uphold the previous ruling that invalidated the treaty.
President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani launched separate appeals againt a Federal Supreme Court decision to render an agreement regulating navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway between Baghdad and Kuwait unconstitutional.
On September 2023, the Federal Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional, citing its violation of Article 61 of the Iraqi Constitution. (end)
