Findability Sciences Deepens Global AI Footprint With Strategic Multi-Million Dollar Expansion In Mumbai, India

Findability Sciences Logo

Anand Mahurkar, new office Mumbai

New Mumbai Hub and Innovation & Delivery Centre Poised to Boost Innovation, Enhance Global Client Delivery, and Accelerate AI-driven Growth

- Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Findability Sciences, a leading global provider of enterprise AI solutions , today announced a major expansion of its' operations in Mumbai, India, with a strategic investment towards establishing a state-of-the-art Innovation & Delivery Centre . This significant move highlights the company's global growth strategy, leveraging Mumbai's rising prominence as an AI and tech innovation hub to fuel the next phase of enterprise AI solutions worldwide.Mumbai, already home to half of India's data centre capacity and on track to contribute $6.8 trillion to India's GDP by 2047 through AI-driven productivity, provides the ideal ecosystem for Findability Sciences' ambitious growth plans. The new Innovation & Delivery Centre, coupled with enhanced operational capabilities in Mumbai and Sambhaji Nagar, is expected to yield an approximate 25% return on investment by significantly increasing Findability Sciences' capacity to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions globally."This expansion marks a transformative step towards shaping the future of enterprise AI," said Anand Mahurkar, CEO of Findability Sciences. "Mumbai's vibrant innovation landscape and strategic location uniquely position us to pioneer breakthroughs in AI technology. We envision this centre as a catalyst for futuristic solutions, driving unparalleled business transformation and propelling our global clients ahead in a rapidly evolving digital era."The Mumbai Innovation & Delivery Centre will enhance Findability Sciences' capability to deliver high-performance, compliant, and scalable AI solutions for critical sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, and logistics, catering seamlessly to clients across the U.S., India, and Japan. Additionally, Findability Sciences aims to significantly contribute to the local AI ecosystem through talent development initiatives, technological advancements, and enterprise transformation."Mumbai's unique blend of business agility, enterprise presence, and talent density aligns perfectly with our ambition to lead global AI innovation," said Padma Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of Findability Sciences' India operations. "We foresee exciting opportunities to drive significant productivity gains and decision intelligence for our customers, while simultaneously developing local talent and capabilities.", added Ms. KrishnamoorthyFindability Sciences plans to triple its AI talent base in India over the next five years, launch industry-specific AI platforms, and build robust partnerships aimed at shaping the future of enterprise automation. Upcoming innovations include advanced GenAI-powered Business Process Co-Pilots and Agentic Workflows, which promise greater autonomy, enhanced human decision-making, and measurable business impact.This strategic expansion marks the first step in a broader initiative, with further growth plans and significant investment announcements expected across additional Indian cities and regions in the near future.About Findability SciencesFindability Sciences is a global AI solutions provider enabling enterprises to unlock the power of data and AI. Through its proprietary Agentic Workflow Engine that includes Enterprise Forecasting and GenAI-powered Business Process Co-Pilots, the company helps businesses drive intelligent automation, decision-making, and ROI-driven transformation.

Kavita G Rao

Findability Sciences Inc.

+91 95021 53653

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.