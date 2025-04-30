403
Kremlin Insists Peace Agreement Should Be with Kyiv, Not Washington
(MENAFN) The Kremlin emphasized on Wednesday that any peace agreement concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be negotiated directly with Kyiv, not Washington. This statement came a day after the U.S. warned it may step back as a mediator if no progress is made.
In comments made during an educational event in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia’s gratitude for the U.S. mediation efforts and hoped they would lead to positive outcomes. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to proposals but acknowledged the complex nature of the crisis, stressing that swift resolutions are unlikely.
"At the same time, we understand that the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis are too complex to be resolved overnight. There are many nuances that need to be taken into account," Peskov noted.
“A peace agreement must be concluded with Ukraine, not with America,” Peskov reiterated, adding that direct talks between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could be arranged if necessary.
Peskov further emphasized that Putin remains committed to pursuing political and diplomatic solutions but pointed out that there has been no response from Kyiv on this front. He also stressed that the current situation on the ground must be acknowledged, affirming that Russia is still open to direct negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions.
