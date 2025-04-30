403
Man passes away due to ‘forceful mobilization’ in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A man in Ukraine has reportedly died during an attempted forced conscription by military recruitment officers in the town of Sukhoy Liman, located in the Odessa Region, according to a report by Strana.ua. A video allegedly taken at the scene shows the man motionless on the ground, surrounded by uniformed men identified by bystanders as draft officers.
Witnesses claim the man was beaten before collapsing and showing no signs of life, with some accusing the officers of using excessive force and stating he was "beaten to death." The footage also shows a failed attempt to revive him through chest compressions. Additionally, one of the officers was allegedly seen assaulting an elderly woman, according to those at the scene.
The local recruitment office has denied any misconduct, claiming the man had been detained for violating military registration regulations. In a Facebook post, officials said the man became aggressive and later faked unconsciousness. They insisted his health was "satisfactory," though provided no proof to support the claim. Ukrainian authorities have not issued further statements.
Since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, Ukraine has implemented a general mobilization and has tightened conscription laws. The minimum draft age has been reduced to 25, and penalties for avoiding the draft have increased. In recent months, videos have circulated online showing Ukrainian recruitment officers forcibly detaining men, often with reports of abuse, injuries, and even deaths during these confrontations.
