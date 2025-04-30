Refrigeration Compressors Industry Report 2025 | Market Worth $26.3 Billion By 2030 | Boom In Global Cold Chain Infrastructure Development Spurs Demand For Industrial Refrigeration Compressors

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Compressors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Refrigeration Compressors was estimated at US$21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Refrigeration Compressors market.

The growth in the global refrigeration compressors market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for cold storage solutions, the rapid expansion of food retail and pharmaceutical industries, and advancements in energy-efficient refrigeration technologies. The rising need for sustainable cooling solutions has accelerated the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and variable-speed compressor systems. Additionally, the shift toward smart monitoring and AI-based predictive maintenance is enhancing compressor efficiency, reducing downtime, and optimizing energy consumption.

The expansion of urban infrastructure, coupled with growing investments in green building initiatives, is further supporting market growth. Moreover, the rise of stringent environmental regulations and carbon emission reduction targets is pushing manufacturers to develop innovative, high-performance refrigeration compressors. As industries continue to prioritize energy efficiency, cost savings, and regulatory compliance, the refrigeration compressors market is expected to experience sustained growth, driving the evolution of next-generation cooling solutions worldwide.

Segments: Compressor Type (Reciprocating Compressor, Scroll Compressor, Screw Compressor); Capacity (Upto 5 Hp, 5 - 10 Hp, 10 - 15 Hp, Above 15 Hp); Motor (Fixed Speed Compressor, Variable Speed Compressor); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Reciprocating Compressor segment, which is expected to reach US$16.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Scroll Compressor segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

