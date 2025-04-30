403
SPRITE LAUNCHES A NEW FLAVOR IN THE MIDDLE EAST
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) 29 April 2025, Dubai, UAE: Sprite is expanding its beverage portfolio in the Middle East with the launch of Sprite Lemon & Mint in the UAE and Sprite Citrus & Mint in KSA. This latest Sprite variant, a new flavor developed in collaboration with consumers to meet the region’s demand for refreshing citrus drinks, blending the zesty kick of lemon with the cooling essence of mint - a flavor combination deeply ingrained in local and regional traditions.
Following its success in Pakistan and Bangladesh, the launch in the Gulf marks the next step in Sprite’s commitment to innovation and catering to regional consumer tastes. While the flavor was previously introduced in South Asian markets, the product in the UAE and KSA has been uniquely crafted to suit local tastes. To perfect the variant, multiple flavor profiles were explored, followed by extensive consumer product testing to ensure the perfect balance of taste and refreshment.
Tarek Metwally, Marketing Lead for Sprite Middle East, commented, “At Sprite, innovation is driven by deep consumer insights and market research, ensuring that every new product we introduce is a thoughtful addition to our portfolio. Recognizing the distinct preferences of each market, we have tailored this launch to resonate with local tastes and cultural touchpoints. With the introduction of Sprite Lemon & Mint in the UAE and Sprite Citrus & Mint in KSA, we are creating a beverage experience that feels both familiar and exciting.” He added: “Our approach goes beyond refreshment – we are focusing on delivering a product that truly speaks to our local consumers.”
To further enhance local relevance, Sprite is promoting the new flavor in Urdu and Hindi, other than English and Arabic, to connect authentically with the expat community and ensure the campaign resonates with different audiences across the UAE and KSA. The slogan in Urdu and Hindi ‘Mint Laga Thand Rakh’ translates to ‘Don’t Worry, Mint It and Stay Cool’ reinforcing the brand’s promise of refreshment in a way that is culturally relevant and feels like home.
To introduce the new flavor, Sprite has planned a series of on-ground experiences, influencer collaborations, digital and out-of-home campaigns across UAE and KSA, ensuring that consumers across both markets get to experience the drink firsthand.
Sprite Lemon & Mint and Sprite Citrus & Mint are now available at select outlets across the UAE and KSA making it easily accessible for consumers looking for a refreshing beverage.
