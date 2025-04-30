403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Unveil Royal Summer Escapes Offer in Udaipur and Jaipur
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Mumbai, 30th April 2025: India’s golden summer carries a charm of its own — palaces shimmer in the midday sun, age-old rituals find new meaning against storied backdrops, and the allure of regal cities unfolds in intimate, elevated moments. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts invites travellers to step into this enchantment with its Royal Summer Escape — a thoughtful curation of stays and experiences in Jaipur and Udaipur, two destinations where the past and present converge.
The Leela Palace Jaipur
In Jaipur, summer unveils a more languid, soulful pace — a time to surrender to the city’s stories and sensory pleasures. But beyond the forts and bazaars lies a more intimate way to experience the Pink City — one that marries local immersion with royal indulgence.
At The Leela Palace Jaipur, every moment is an invitation to connect with Rajasthan’s living heritage. A private sundowner at the City Palace — on the terrace of Chandra Mahal, still home to the Royal Family — offers guests rare access and riveting tales on a conservation walk through its resplendent corridors. Mornings can begin with yoga and breakfast atop Jaigarh Fort, with sweeping views of a city drenched in ochre and time. For those drawn to the wild, the nearby Jhalana Safari unveils a quieter, wilder side of Jaipur, with leopards and over 200 bird species weaving a natural counterpoint to the city's architectural splendour.
Between these immersive excursions, guests return to the palace — a sanctuary of Mughal arches, fine gastronomy, and personalised care. From March 15 to September 30, 2025, the Royal Summer Escape package at The Leela Palace Jaipur offers an extended retreat with the “Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2” offer. Guests can enjoy a lavish breakfast each morning, 10% savings across hotel services and curated experiences, and moments that turn a summer getaway into a personal discovery of Rajputana grandeur.
The Leela Palace Udaipur
Udaipur doesn’t just charm — it lingers. Its still lakes mirror the sky, and its palaces whisper old-world romance at every turn. But to truly experience its soul, one must look beyond postcards and into rituals, stories, and spice-laced trails through time.
At The Leela Palace Udaipur, the city’s majesty unfurls through curated encounters: Participate in a 16th-century temple ritual within the palace grounds, witness the craftsmanship of Thikri art on a Palace Art Walk, or lose yourself in the sounds of an evening aarti that reverberates across the lake. Culinary explorers can trail through Udaipur’s spice markets with an expert, then learn the secrets of Shikaar cuisine — once the favoured fare of kings — through a private masterclass.
With its enviable lakeside location, The Leela Palace Udaipur becomes the perfect base to explore iconic landmarks like the Monsoon Palace or Chittorgarh Fort and then return to a world of bespoke luxury. Guests booking the Royal Summer Escape from March 15 to September 30, 2025, enjoy the “Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2” offer, with complimentary breakfast and either lunch or dinner at The Dining Room. To complete the rejuvenation, a ₹1,500 credit on any 60-minute spa ritual offers a deeper kind of restoration — one that balances the senses as effortlessly as Udaipur balances heritage and serenity.
GHA members can now earn Double DISCOVERY Dollars on stays booked at on Leela DISCOVERY Member Special rates. This offer is valid for stays booked till 30th Sept 2025. This is applicable on all hotels except The Leela Gandhinagar, The Leela Hyderabad and The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel.
The Leela Palace Jaipur
In Jaipur, summer unveils a more languid, soulful pace — a time to surrender to the city’s stories and sensory pleasures. But beyond the forts and bazaars lies a more intimate way to experience the Pink City — one that marries local immersion with royal indulgence.
At The Leela Palace Jaipur, every moment is an invitation to connect with Rajasthan’s living heritage. A private sundowner at the City Palace — on the terrace of Chandra Mahal, still home to the Royal Family — offers guests rare access and riveting tales on a conservation walk through its resplendent corridors. Mornings can begin with yoga and breakfast atop Jaigarh Fort, with sweeping views of a city drenched in ochre and time. For those drawn to the wild, the nearby Jhalana Safari unveils a quieter, wilder side of Jaipur, with leopards and over 200 bird species weaving a natural counterpoint to the city's architectural splendour.
Between these immersive excursions, guests return to the palace — a sanctuary of Mughal arches, fine gastronomy, and personalised care. From March 15 to September 30, 2025, the Royal Summer Escape package at The Leela Palace Jaipur offers an extended retreat with the “Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2” offer. Guests can enjoy a lavish breakfast each morning, 10% savings across hotel services and curated experiences, and moments that turn a summer getaway into a personal discovery of Rajputana grandeur.
The Leela Palace Udaipur
Udaipur doesn’t just charm — it lingers. Its still lakes mirror the sky, and its palaces whisper old-world romance at every turn. But to truly experience its soul, one must look beyond postcards and into rituals, stories, and spice-laced trails through time.
At The Leela Palace Udaipur, the city’s majesty unfurls through curated encounters: Participate in a 16th-century temple ritual within the palace grounds, witness the craftsmanship of Thikri art on a Palace Art Walk, or lose yourself in the sounds of an evening aarti that reverberates across the lake. Culinary explorers can trail through Udaipur’s spice markets with an expert, then learn the secrets of Shikaar cuisine — once the favoured fare of kings — through a private masterclass.
With its enviable lakeside location, The Leela Palace Udaipur becomes the perfect base to explore iconic landmarks like the Monsoon Palace or Chittorgarh Fort and then return to a world of bespoke luxury. Guests booking the Royal Summer Escape from March 15 to September 30, 2025, enjoy the “Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2” offer, with complimentary breakfast and either lunch or dinner at The Dining Room. To complete the rejuvenation, a ₹1,500 credit on any 60-minute spa ritual offers a deeper kind of restoration — one that balances the senses as effortlessly as Udaipur balances heritage and serenity.
GHA members can now earn Double DISCOVERY Dollars on stays booked at on Leela DISCOVERY Member Special rates. This offer is valid for stays booked till 30th Sept 2025. This is applicable on all hotels except The Leela Gandhinagar, The Leela Hyderabad and The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment