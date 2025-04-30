403
Lavrov says ‘progress’ taking place in US discussions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that Moscow and Washington are making progress in their diplomatic relations and are preparing for the next round of talks. Lavrov confirmed that both presidents had given the green light for the continuation of negotiations.
Lavrov mentioned a recent meeting in Istanbul and noted that both sides are maintaining communication through phone and video conferences. He emphasized that while he didn't want to speculate, there had been some progress, with the US showing a willingness to lift certain "unacceptable" obstacles affecting the normal functioning of diplomats in both capitals.
In recent years, the US and Russia have imposed various restrictions on each other, including limiting diplomatic staff, restricting banking access, and seizing diplomatic properties. Relations hit a major low in late 2016 when the Obama administration restricted Russian diplomats’ access to residences and seized additional properties. Under former President Joe Biden, tensions worsened due to the Ukraine conflict, leading to further diplomatic and economic measures, including the suspension of flights and the closure of US airspace to Russian carriers.
Lavrov stressed that Russia had not initiated these actions but had responded based on the principle of reciprocity. Under President Donald Trump, however, there has been a shift in policy, with Trump advocating for a quick resolution to the Ukraine conflict and a reset in US-Russia relations. Since Trump took office in January, several rounds of high-level talks have been held, including a meeting in Riyadh in February aimed at restoring embassy operations and easing restrictions, and a follow-up round in Istanbul focusing on diplomatic funding and the proposal to reinstate direct flights between the two countries.
Additionally, Lavrov highlighted that last week, expert delegations from both sides met in Saudi Arabia, where after 12 hours of discussions, they agreed to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Following these talks, Trump indicated that Washington could consider easing some sanctions to help advance the deal, viewed as a step toward resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
