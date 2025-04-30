National CACFP Association Endorses Bipartisan Legislation To Strengthen CACFP

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) has endorsed two bicameral bills in Congress that aim to strengthen and modernize the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), a USDA nutrition program that supports over four million children and adults each day.The CACFP provides reimbursement to child and adult care providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks in a variety of settings, including child care centers, family child care homes, Head Start programs, emergency shelters, afterschool programs and adult day care centers. These reimbursements help providers - especially those in underserved communities - stay open, financially stable and keep child care affordable for working families.Despite its benefits, outdated regulations and limited reimbursement rates are hindering broader program participation. To address these challenges, lawmakers have introduced the Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act of 2025, sponsored by U.S. Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) and Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), and the Child Care Nutrition Enhancement Act, sponsored by U.S. Representative Greg Landsman (D-OH), with companion legislation introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Tina Smith (D-MN).“Our measures to strengthen childhood nutrition programs are an investment in our children's futures, their educational readiness and working families' success,” said Blumenthal.“The Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act and the Child Care Nutrition Enhancement Act make much-needed updates to childhood nutrition programs that will help providers better serve children in their care. Every child in America deserves access to healthy, nutritious meals.”“The Child and Adult Care Food Program helps caregivers provide healthy snacks and meals to children and vulnerable adults in their care,” said Bonamici.“CACFP is a powerful tool in the fight against hunger. Our bipartisan legislation will streamline the program's administration and help reduce barriers so more families and child care providers can participate in CACFP and so hungry kids can get an extra meal or snack. This will improve the program, reduce food insecurity and lower the cost of care.”“Millions of American parents rely on child care providers, and they count on them to give their children nutritious meals,” said Mackenzie.“While parents are working to provide for their families, they shouldn't have to worry about whether their children are getting enough to eat. That's why I'm proud to support the Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act. By eliminating red tape and embracing common sense, we can ensure that more children have access to nutritious food and that more working families have peace of mind.”The National CACFP Association is proud to support these legislative efforts.“The National CACFP Association is grateful to Congressman Landsman, Congresswoman Bonamici, Congressman Mackenzie, Senator Blumenthal, Senator Smith and their co-sponsors for championing the Child Care Nutrition Enhancement Act and Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act in Congress.” said National CACFP Association President and CEO, Lisa Mack.“These bills work together to provide comprehensive support for the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. The legislation includes critical provisions to improve CACFP's ability to combat hunger among our nation's youngest and most vulnerable populations. We thank our champions in Congress for pushing forward legislation that will support the success of young children, working families, small businesses, and the child care infrastructure.”To help ensure nutrition security for millions of children and adults, visit NCA's Action Center to urge your elected officials to support these vital bills.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

