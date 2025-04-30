Assam Board Class 12 Results Declared, Highest Pass Percentage In Science Stream

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 30 (IANS) The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Class 12 Board results on Wednesday, with the Science stream leading with a pass percentage of 84.88.

This year, the Council reported an encouraging overall performance, with pass percentages across various streams reflecting a consistent academic effort.

The Science stream led the board results with a pass percentage of 84.88, closely followed by Commerce at 82.18, Arts at 81.03, and Vocational courses trailing with 68.55.

In the science stream, often considered one of the most demanding academic paths, 57,725 students had applied, with 56,909 students eventually appearing for the examination. The discipline saw 48,309 students successfully clear the exams. This performance represents not just statistical success, but countless hours spent in laboratories, grappling with equations, and preparing for both theory and practical assessments.

The Arts stream, traditionally the largest in terms of student participation, showcased a remarkable turnout. With 2,30,090 students applying and 2,26,756 students finally appearing, the sheer volume of candidates underscored the popularity and breadth of the stream.

From political science and history to languages and sociology, the subjects tackled were as diverse as the students themselves. Ultimately, 1,83,745 students emerged successful, reflecting a pass percentage of 81.03.

Commerce students also performed impressively. Of the 17,869 students who applied, 17746 sat for the exam, and 14,584 cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 82.18.

With core subjects like accountancy, business studies, and economics, the commerce stream has increasingly become a choice for those aspiring to enter the corporate world, launch startups, or pursue further studies in management and finance.

Though smaller in number, the Vocational stream plays a vital role in equipping students with hands-on skills tailored for direct employment. This year, the stream saw a modest pass percentage of 68.55. While there remains room for improvement, this result highlights the evolving importance of vocational education in today's economy.

These students, trained in fields like healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, and technology, represent the growing demand for skilled professionals in the workforce.

While celebrations erupted across the state, AHSEC reminded students of the next steps. All students who passed will receive a hard copy of their Certificate cum Marksheet, the distribution date for which will be notified shortly.

For those who, unfortunately, did not clear all subjects or appeared under special categories, the council clarified that hard copies will not be dispatched automatically. However, these students can apply separately at the Board office if they wish to receive the certificate.