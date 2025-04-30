403
Pentagon Stops Program Supporting Women in Military Leadership
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that he had officially discontinued a Pentagon initiative designed to elevate women into leadership positions within the military.
Hegseth stated he "proudly" terminated the Women, Peace & Security (WPS) program, expressing strong disapproval of its objectives.
Hegseth criticized the WPS initiative, labeling it as "yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING."
He described the program as a product of the United Nations and claimed it is driven by "feminists and left-wing activists," further asserting that "politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it," as he posted on X.
While the Defense Department intends to maintain only the minimal obligations of the program as mandated by federal law, Hegseth also signaled efforts to eliminate its funding in upcoming budget plans.
Interestingly, the WPS program was initially enacted under Republican leadership, with Leader Donald Trump signing it into law in 2017 during his first term. Despite its bipartisan origins, Hegseth’s decision has sparked sharp criticism.
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior figure on the Senate Armed Services Committee, condemned Hegseth’s decision.
She stated, "Secretary Hegseth has absolutely no idea what he’s doing. This shortsighted, unlawful move to end the bipartisan Women, Peace and Security law—which President Trump signed into law during his first term—weakens America’s global standing," highlighting the broader political and international ramifications of the move.
