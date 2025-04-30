403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WFP: Flooding Drives Hunger Crisis in Guinea-Bissau
(MENAFN) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Tuesday that Guinea-Bissau has seen a 24 percent jump in food insecurity over the past year, primarily due to severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall.
In September 2024, the country was hit by floods of an "exceptional-scale" after prolonged and intense rains, which inundated 125,221 hectares of land—5,813 of which were agricultural.
Following the disaster, the number of individuals experiencing food insecurity surged from 23,671 between March and May 2024 to a current total of 121,695, according to a WFP release.
The agency projects that by July and August 2025, this figure will increase to 146,034, pushing the country into a "crisis" level—representing a 26 percent rise compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
"These households will need resilience-strengthening programs to prevent them from sliding into crisis," the WFP stated. The data was corroborated during a meeting of the regional platform dedicated to preventing and managing food crises.
In September 2024, the country was hit by floods of an "exceptional-scale" after prolonged and intense rains, which inundated 125,221 hectares of land—5,813 of which were agricultural.
Following the disaster, the number of individuals experiencing food insecurity surged from 23,671 between March and May 2024 to a current total of 121,695, according to a WFP release.
The agency projects that by July and August 2025, this figure will increase to 146,034, pushing the country into a "crisis" level—representing a 26 percent rise compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
"These households will need resilience-strengthening programs to prevent them from sliding into crisis," the WFP stated. The data was corroborated during a meeting of the regional platform dedicated to preventing and managing food crises.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment