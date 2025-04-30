403
Shooting at Hair Salon Claims Three Lives in Sweden
(MENAFN) Authorities have verified that three individuals lost their lives on Tuesday following a fatal shooting in Uppsala, the fourth most populous city in Sweden.
According to multiple news outlets, the suspect responsible for the attack has not yet been apprehended and remains on the run.
A major law enforcement response has been launched after the deadly incident occurred at a hair salon situated near Vaksala Square, as reported by a national broadcaster.
Citing an unnamed informant, the outlet noted that the shooter made an escape using an electric scooter.
Sweden's Justice Minister, Gunnar Strommer, addressed the press, calling the situation “extremely serious.”
He also mentioned that the Justice Ministry is maintaining close coordination with police forces and is carefully monitoring the evolving events.
Police representative Magnus Klarin confirmed that officers were alerted by numerous calls about loud noises in the vicinity.
Eyewitnesses told the media they heard five gunshots and observed people fleeing in various directions.
As a precaution, rail traffic to and from Uppsala was halted temporarily, according to the country's transport authority.
