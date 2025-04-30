403
SADC Troop Withdraws from DR Congo
(MENAFN) The Southern African Development Community (SADC) initiated the phased removal of its peacekeeping forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday, as reported by undisclosed sources.
The troops are making their way overland “through Rwanda’s Rusumo border post to a designated area in Tanzania, from where they will fly to their respective countries,” the sources told the media, highlighting diplomatic arrangements for secure transit.
These individuals were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
Videos circulated on social media displayed numerous military trucks transporting arms—including armored vehicles and personnel—departing from Goma, a city in North Kivu province, and transiting through Rwanda.
In addition, a Rwandan newspaper shared photographs on platform X showing both military and civilian transport vehicles bearing defense equipment.
These convoys were seen moving from the shared Rubavu border post between the DRC and Rwanda, under the escort of Rwandan troops.
In March, heads of state from Southern Africa concluded the deployment of the SADC-led stabilization force in the DRC, referred to as SAMIDRC, due to worsening instability in the eastern region of the country.
Despite the formal conclusion, the exit strategy encountered difficulties after Goma International Airport was rendered non-operational.
The shutdown came in the wake of clashes between government troops and M23 insurgents, a group at the core of the ongoing unrest in eastern DRC.
