'Talented Little Guy': Grandpa Donald Trump Enjoys Theo's First Original Composition, Ivanka Trump Shares Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Netizens praised Donald Trump's grandchild, Theo, over a video showing him playing an original composition for his grandpa. Ivanka Trump shared a video on X, featuring her father Donald Trump and son Theo.

"Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House 🥰," she captioned the video.

The 48-second video clip showed Theo playing the piano while his grandpa, Trump, watches him and enjoys the music. Throughout the clip, the US President listens to the young one with rapt attention.

'Wow'

Social media was all in praise of Ivanka's son. They called him "Talented little guy. 👏👏👏".

Many were left in awe over the music he played. "Coming along very nicely," one user commented. "That's so wholesome and sweet 😊," said another.

"Wow! That's so impressive. I can't imagine having the skill to write an original composition. Way to go, Theo!," one user posted in the comment section of the video.

"Wow," exclaimed other. "What an unbelievable talent. God bless you and the Trump Family," another comment read.

Ivanka Trump served as a senior White House adviser during her father's first term as president, but she's opted to take a break from politics during his second administration for an important reason.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in 2022 while addressing any plans she had to work on her father's presidential campaign.

Ivanka Trump became a first-time mother in July 2011 when her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner was born. After Donald Trump was elected president for the first time, a 5-year-old Arabella made headlines when a video of her reciting poetry in Mandarin went viral on social media.

In October 2013, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner welcomed their second child, a son named Joseph Frederick Kushner. The mother of two shared her inspiration for the name in a post on Tumblr, per E! News.

Theodore (Theo) James Kushner is Ivaka and Kushner's third child.