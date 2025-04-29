New Report Highlights The Most Dangerous States For Transportation And Warehouse Workers

A state-by-state analysis of accidents, injuries, and fatalities in the transportation and warehouse industries

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from The Kryder Law Group, LLC, reveals critical insights into the most dangerous states for transportation and warehouse workers over the ten year period, 2014–2023, shedding light on persistent risks within these essential industries. While the transportation and warehousing sectors play a pivotal role in the U.S. economy, the findings underscore the urgent need for enhanced safety measures to protect workers and reduce injuries and fatalities.

The report highlights key data on workplace incidents, identifying states with the highest rates of accidents, injuries, and fatalities.



Texas reported an average of over 112 deaths each year in this industry, making it the most deadly state for transportation and warehouse workers by almost double the number of fatalities compared to California, the next state on the list.

The five states with the highest average fatalities each year are Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois, making them the deadliest in the nation.

California reported on average over 30,250 injury and illness cases each year. The five states reporting the highest average number of illness and injury cases over a ten-year period were California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New York.

"We recognize the vital contributions of transportation and warehouse workers to our nation's supply chain and economy," said Andrew S. Kryder, managing partner at The Kryder Law Group, LLC. "This report emphasizes the importance of prioritizing worker safety through proactive measures, improved regulations, and state-of-the-art technologies."

The purpose of this report is to shed light on the potential dangers faced by transportation and warehouse workers and to advocate for enhanced safety measures to protect them. By addressing these risks, we can support the well-being of workers who are essential to keeping our nation's economy running smoothly.

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers , is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, dedicated to advocating for individuals who have been seriously injured. With a strong focus on personal injury, workplace injuries, car accidents, and wrongful death cases, the firm is committed to securing justice and compensation for their clients.

