UN Chief: Two-State Solution Near Point Of No Return
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 29 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday the two-State solution is "near a point of no return", urging member states to take irreversible steps to implement it.
In a meeting held by the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East region, including Palestine, Guterres said Middle East hinges on a future where Israel and Palestine living side by side, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states
He stressed the need of collective action to ensure that this phase meets aspirations of people and achieves justice, rights, and everlasting peace and security.
Guterres described the depth of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as "beyond imagination" with food, fuel and medicine blocked for nearly two full months.
He reiterated that Israel must protect civilians and allow full humanitarian access, including for the outlawed Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA.
He shed light on the high-level conference on the two-state solution to be co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in June.
With the collapse of the ceasefire on March 18, about two thousands Palestinians children were killed in Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces' strikes and military operations, in addition to women, media people and humanitarian workers, he stated.
Over two months, the Israeli occupation forces impeded the delivery of food, energy, medications and supplies to the Strip, preventing more than two million people from relief, he pointed out.
He expressed concern over the statements by Israeli government officials about the use of humanitarian aid as a tool for military pressure, affirming aid is non-negotiable
He said Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them.
"We need the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. And we need a permanent ceasefire.
"It's time to stop the repeated displacement of the Gaza population - along with any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza".
He underlined the necessity for all parties to conflict to comply with all their obligations under international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law.
He noted advisory proceedings are ongoing at the International Court of Justice on the obligations of Israel, as an occupying Power and a Member of the United Nations. (end)
