UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE
BALTIMORE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA , UAA) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 (ended March 31, 2025) results on May 13, 2025. Following the news release at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.
This call will be webcast live and archived at .
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit .
