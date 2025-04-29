Braver Angels To Host Debate In Dearborn On Class Politics And Political Realignment

Braver Angels leaders and Michigan natives Gabbi Timmis (left) and Jessie Mannisto host a debate at New York City's Comedy Cellar in October 2024

- Jessie MannistoDEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metro Detroit, the heartbeat of American industry, is the perfect backdrop for a conversation about who truly represents the working class. On Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM Eastern, Braver Angels invites Michiganders to join a lively debate at The Henry, Autograph Collection. The resolution is Resolved: The Republican Party is the party of the working class.This event, open to the public both in-person and via YouTube livestream, will explore whether populism-on the Left, Right, or otherwise-can deliver for the working class, a group that often feels sidelined in today's politics. Local audience members will have the chance to ask questions and engage directly with panelists. Tickets are free.“There's nowhere better than Metro Detroit to hold this debate. This is the great swing state known for the Big Three and the United Auto Workers, where locals live the real-world impacts of new technologies and policies,” said Jessie Mannisto, Braver Angels Director of Debates and a proud Northville native.“I'm thrilled that our panel has both local representation and national thinkers who were enthusiastic about coming to Michigan for this conversation.”The debate features a dynamic lineup of voices:Wilk Wilkinson, Host of Derate the Hate and Braver Angels volunteer leaderHarold Meyerson, Editor at Large of The American ProspectDaniel McCarthy, Editor in Chief of Modern Age: A Conservative ReviewJason Krzysiak, Skilled Tradesman at Ford Motor Company and member of UAW Local 245Jessie Mannisto will chair the debate, ensuring a balanced and constructive conversation. Braver Angels debates are designed to give equal time to those for and against the resolution, and the organization takes no official stance on the issue.“No city understands these tensions better than Detroit,” Mannisto added.“So there's nowhere better to hold constructive conversations about them and about how they affect each of our lives.”For Local Attendees: Doors to the Gallery Room at The Henry open at 1:30 PM. After the debate, stick around for complimentary drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to mingle with the speakers, the Braver Angels National Debate Team, and members of the local Braver Angels Alliance. Space is limited, so please RSVP via our Eventbrite .For National Viewers: Can't make it to Dearborn? Join the livestream on the Braver Angels YouTube channel .About Braver Angels:Braver Angels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building a national movement to bridge the partisan divide and bring Americans together for constructive conversations. Through workshops, debates, and community events, Braver Angels works to depolarize our politics and rebuild civic trust. Learn more at braverangels.Note: This event will be recorded and shared with media or used in Braver Angels publications, including web pages.

