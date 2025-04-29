Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prose Launches First-Ever Custom Scalp Serum: Elevating Scalp And Hair Care With Personalized Innovation


2025-04-29 04:01:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At a time when a majority of U.S. women (60%) declare having a sensitive scalp*, Prose is launching Custom Scalp Serum – because healthy hair does not exist without a healthy scalp. The product's personalized formula is made just for you with over 85 factors addressing individual scalp needs, concerns, and environments, powered by a unique combination of natural ingredients. Its light-weight leave-in formula is fast absorbing and easy to apply, perfect for daily use.

"Our R&D Team ensured this latest innovation is backed by science to deliver personalized formulas that optimize consumers' scalp health. Powered with more than 99% of ingredients from natural origin, the all-new Scalp Serum is formulated to support fuller, stronger, and more resilient hair," said Marie Mignon, Chief Scientific Officer at Prose .

Certified as "microbiome-friendly," this new innovation is proven to respect the scalp microbiome balance and diversity, avoiding scalp irritation, sensitivity, oiliness or dryness, and flakiness. For those taking Prose Root SourceTM Hair Supplements , this new product will work in sync through a holistic, in-and-out routine to boost scalp health. It also works alongside the Prose Custom Scalp Mask with its focus on microbiome balance due to the presence of common prebiotic ingredients (Kombucha & Tea Prebiotics) in both products.

"A healthy scalp is the foundation for strong, vibrant hair and it continues to be overlooked in hair care routines," says Bridgette Hill, a certified Trichologist . "Prose's Custom Scalp Serum is a great option for personalized scalp care, essential for optimal hair growth. By addressing individual scalp needs and supporting the microbiome with natural, science-backed ingredients, this serum provides a targeted solution to promote a balanced, healthy scalp environment."

All Prose products are never made to waste, and Custom Scalp Serum is no exception, made with 100% recyclable glass bottles as Prose continues to prioritize reduction of waste. Prose Custom Scalp Serum is available for purchase across the United States and Canada on Prose starting at $56 USD for the US and $74 CAD for Canada. Take the Prose Consultation to create your bespoke formula here , and follow along for other brand news @prose .

*Source: Key Trend 2025: Next-Gen Dandruff Care

About Prose

Prose is a DTC beauty-tech brand known for creating custom, made-to-order hair and skin care products to disrupt the CPG industry. Prose shattered the notion that mass retail production is the only solution. Marrying a technology driven approach with an apothecary-style concept, Prose products are made-to-order and provide the highest quality of natural ingredients. The brand is committed to sustainable operations and is Climate Neutral, a Public Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation.

