Convoso Wins Spring 2025 Leader Award from SourceForge

B2B software comparison site recognizes Convoso's strong user reviews with its Leader award

- Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered contact center platform for revenue teams, announced a new award of Spring 2025 Leader by SourceForge , the world's largest software review and comparison website. The award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge."We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Spring 2025 Leaders” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.“Convoso showed that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by their large amount of outstanding user reviews.”SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. To win the Spring 2025 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Convoso delivers to customers.“Positive reviews are an important marker for every software company,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso.“For the Convoso team, they reflect our persistence to put our customers first and deliver excellence wherever possible to help their businesses grow.”About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.To learn more about Convoso's award-winning platform, visit convoso.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 100,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

Candice Stokes

Venture PR

+1 424-230-3770

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.