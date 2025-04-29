Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Irrigation System Protector That Prevents Invasive Weed And Grass Growth

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Richard S. of The Villages, FL is the creator of the GrassGasket, a combination concrete irrigation donut and rubber gasket that prevents invasive weed and grass growth from interfering with a sprinkler or irrigation popup. Traditional concrete donuts provide some protection, but they leave gaps that allow grass and weeds to creep in, often requiring time-consuming trimming or expensive landscaping services. GrassGasket solves this problem by adding a durable rubber gasket to the underside of the donut, creating a secure, seamless barrier between the soil and the sprinkler head.With the device, homeowners can extend the life of their irrigation systems, keep lawns looking clean and professional, and save money on costly maintenance or repairs. Key features of the GrassGasket include:.Secure Fit: A central hole with four precision-cut slits allows the gasket to flex and fit snugly around sprinkler heads of various sizes..Weed and Grass Barrier: Effectively blocks invasive growth that can damage or interfere with irrigation equipment..Durable Design: A strong adhesive permanently bonds the rubber gasket to the concrete donut, ensuring long-lasting protection..Low Maintenance: Eliminates the need for mowers or string trimmers near sprinkler heads, reducing the risk of damage and minimizing labor costs..Easy Installation: Each 6-inch GrassGasket can be quickly and easily installed by sliding it over the sprinkler head for immediate protection.Once the gasket is affixed to the donut, it can simply be slid over the sprinkler head to form a barrier and prevent the growth of grass, weeds, etc. The GrassGasket offers effortless, efficient irrigation protection in a matter of minutes.Richard filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his GrassGasket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the GrassGasket can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.