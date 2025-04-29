Germany's Incoming Foreign Minister: Putin Must Understand We Will Stand By Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany's incoming foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, has reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to supporting Ukraine and pledged to convey this position to U.S. President Donald Trump.

He made these remarks in an interview with Deutsche Welle , according to Ukrinform.

"I believe it must be clear to everyone, especially Vladimir Putin, that we will stand by Ukraine. We will support Ukraine and offer it the opportunity to be on equal footing with Russia," Wadephul said.

He added that the German government intends to open a dialogue with the Trump administration to communicate its stance on supporting Kyiv in the ongoing war instigated by Russia. Berlin, he said, wants "to make it clear to the Trump administration that it is in their interest to have a very strong Ukraine as part of the European community."

Commenting on the priorities of his term, Wadephul said that Germany had always been a country with a clear desire to strengthen Europe and to make the EU able to handle the global challenges it faces.

"This will be our first task. The second is undoubtedly the transatlantic relationship with the United States, which is currently a matter of serious concern for all Europeans," he said.

He also reaffirmed Germany's commitment to NATO principles. According to Wadephul, Germany's future in the security sector can only be realized within the North Atlantic Alliance. At the same time, he acknowledged the need for European countries to increase defense spending, as Trump had previously demanded, warning of a potential U.S. re-evaluation of its role in NATO if they failed to do so.

"Germany will take the lead in this area. However, we also want to hear from Washington that our efforts are appreciated and that they are committed to our shared goals," Wadephul added.

Photo: dpa