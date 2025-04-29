Sensoryco Unveils SMX2 Scenting System For Enhancing Immersive Experiences

Profile of a woman breathing in an enticing aroma as scent swirls around her.

- SensoryCo President, Bryan Roe PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SensoryCo proudly introduces the SMX2, an advanced scent delivery system designed to elevate immersive environments. Building on the success of the SMX1, the SMX2 offers enhanced performance, durability, and flexibility to meet the demanding needs of marketing, entertainment, production, and training applications.The SMX2 integrates cutting-edge scenting technology developed by SensoryCo, delivering a more powerful and versatile experience.Key features include:.Dual-Cartridge System - Supports two scent cartridges for extended runtime, increased intensity, or custom fragrance blending..Durable Flight Case Enclosure - A rugged, portable design for reliable performance in demanding environments..Duct Adapter – Allows directional control of scent output or integration into facades and architectural elements..DMX Control – Enables greater precision and synchronization for interactive and multimedia experiences..Variable Scent Output - Unlike the SMX1's pulse-only setting, the SMX2 offers variable intensity for customized fragrance delivery.“Our R&D team set out to pack more power, control, and durability into a compact, robust unit," reveals SensoryCo President, Bryan Roe. "The SMX2's advancements reflect our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional sensory solutions.”Additionally, SensoryCo will introduce a Battery Module (available Q3 2025), that provides up to 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. This upgrade will transform the SMX2 into an ultra-portable scenting device , perfect for outdoor events, mobile exhibits, or remote installations.Proudly backed by a 2-year warranty, the SMX2 is built for reliability, performance and ease of use.For more information on the SMX2 Scent Generator and SensoryCo's full range of sensory solutions, visit:About SensoryCoSensoryCo designs and manufactures special effects solutions for immersive production and entertain-ment industries. SensoryCo, established in 2011, is an independent corporation launched by the founders of Koolfog, Inc. (1987) to enhance the human experience by activating sensory perception. Leading-edge scenting systems, smoke systems, and spritzers with open controls deliver authentic, un-forgettable experiences using all of the senses. With SensoryCo, the“negative space” within an envi-ronment is now filled with scents, spritzes, smoke and mist. SensoryCo's team collaborates with crea-tive designers, curators, architects, and engineers focused on A/V, VR/AR, Themed Environments, Mu-seums, Live Events, Experiential Marketing, Military, Law Enforcement and HAZMAT training. SensoryCo is a trusted brand found in experiential and simulated installations around the world. For more infor-mation please visit .

