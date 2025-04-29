403
EUR/USD Signal Today 29/04: Steady Ahead Of Data (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-price at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500.
The US will release the latest house price index and JOLTs jobs numbers. The other top numbers to watch this week will be the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) on Friday, personal consumer expenditure (PCE) data on Wednesday, and GDP on Thursday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has held steady in the past few days. It was trading at 1.1400 on Monday, up from the key support at 1.1212, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern.The pair has moved above the 50-day moving average. It has also formed a bullish flag pattern, which is characterized by a long vertical line and a rectangle formation. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.1574.The alternative scenario is where it does a break-and-retest pattern by moving to 1.1212, and then resuming the uptrend. A break below the support at 1.1212 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
