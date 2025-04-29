DBS Foundation's Inaugural“GBA Impact Beyond Dialogue 2025” To Explore The Future Of An Ageing Society

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Reimagining collaborative approaches to silver economy with government, businesses and social enterprises

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2025 – As Hong Kong and other cities in the Greater Bay Area face challenges brought by an ageing population, DBS Foundation (“DBSF”) believes that a senior-friendly community can be a powerful driver for innovation and economic growth. DBSF today hosts its first-ever “GBA Impact Beyond Dialogue 2025: The Future of Ageing in Hong Kong & GBA” , which brings together leaders from the government, businesses and social enterprises, redefining the silver economy and exploring cross-sector and cross-border collaborations that transform ageing into a valuable asset for the economy and society.

Leaders from business and social sectors convene at the DBS Foundation's“GBA Impact Beyond Dialogue 2025” to explore collaborative solutions for ageing population and potential market of silver economy.

Ho Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, HKSAR Government , emphasised during his opening remarks that collaborative efforts are needed to address the opportunities and challenges posed by an ageing population.“As we navigate the complexities of an ageing population, it is essential for the community to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation. This Dialogue offers an invaluable platform for stakeholders to collaborate, co-creating a supportive environment where seniors can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society,” he remarked.

The forum features a range of discussions from leveraging innovation to cultivate holistic wellbeing in an ageing society to promoting social inclusion in Hong Kong and other cities in the Greater Bay Area.19 local social enterprises were invited to showcase their innovative solutions including those focusing on addressing ageing issues in the silver economy.

The DBSF has committed to supporting social enterprises and promoting sustainable development since its establishment in 2014. DBS Bank pledged to invest up to SGD 1 billion (approximately HKD 5.7 billion) from 2024 over the next decade to support vulnerable communities.

, said,“At DBS Foundation, we believe that addressing the needs of our ageing population is not just a responsibility but an opportunity for transformation. At this inaugural 'GBA Impact Beyond Dialogue 2025', we aim to connect like-minded businesses to collaborate, share different perspectives and generate innovative ideas that will drive actionable solutions to empower and enable our seniors to age and live in dignity, and to foster a society where seniors are supported and engaged, where their life knowledge and experience can be shared across generations.”

In addition, the event introduces the three grantees of the DBS Foundation Grant 2024, recognising impactful social enterprises. Since the launch of the grant programme in 2015, DBSF has disbursed grants totalling SGD 21.5 million[1] (equivalent to HKD 123.8 million) to some 160 grantees. Last year, over 1,500 applications across key markets[2] were received, with 22 social enterprises awarded a total of SGD 4.5 million (equivalent to HKD 25.9 million) to scale up their business and benefit vulnerable communities. All in, their work is projected to collectively benefit more than 800,000 beneficiaries over two years.

Among the 22 grantees, three notable Hong Kong enterprises include The Project Futurus, which promotes positive ageing, dignity dining and social inclusion through education, advocacy, and community service; Motive Force, which advances elderly and disabled well-being through innovative gerontechnology, rehabilitation, and primary healthcare solution; and Rhys Workshop, which empowers marginalised communities with sewing training and remote work opportunities for sustainable careers.

