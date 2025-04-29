Swiss Drink Significantly Less Wine

Deutsch de In der Schweiz wird deutlich weniger Wein getrunken Original Read more: In der Schweiz wird deutlich weniger Wein getrunke

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Wine consumption in Switzerland fell by almost 8% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Swiss wines are particularly affected by the decline. The authorities speak of a worrying trend. This content was published on April 29, 2025 - 13:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The picture is similar in the EU and neighbouring countries, with both white and red wine less in demand. A total of 218.4 million litres of wine were consumed in 2023. This represents a decrease of 18.6 million litres or 7.9%, the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) said on Tuesday.

Some 77.4 million litres of Swiss wine were consumed, 16% or 14.7 million litres less than in 2023. The market share of Swiss wines is also shrinking. It amounted to 35.5% last year.

According to the FOAG, the general decline in the consumption of Swiss wines follows one of the weakest harvests in the past 50 years.

Stocks have therefore only decreased slightly. The supply is still sufficient and varied, the FOAG wrote.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

